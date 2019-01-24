Students from South Korea visit Manthan under cultural exchange program

NEW DELHI, JANUARY 24: There are many ways to raise global citizens. One of the most effective being sowing the seeds right from childhood. Doing just that the Manthan School of Noida, India and the Aerum Middle School of South Korea inked a sisterhood agreement for four-years in 2018 for cultural exchange programmes for school students from South Korea to India and vice-versa.

To that effect, a group of ten students from the Areum Middle School, South Korea visited Manthan School from January 22 to 24, 2019. Their delegation was led by the Vice Principal and teacher in-charges of The Areum Middle School. During their stay, the students attended regular classes with the host buddies of Manthan and stayed at their homes as guests. The students of both the schools also played a friendly Badminton match and learnt about Indian lifestyle, traditions and the family structures. They also went to see historical places and monuments including Agra, India Gate, Humayun Tomb, among others.

Playing the tune of ‘Sa, Re, Ga, Ma’ for Careers360, that Wee Hyoungseok, a 7-grade student of the Areum school, learnt in Indian musical classes here, he said, “I loved the experience here. The best part of the homestay for my friend Jeesang was the food. He properly stuffed himself.” Taking the partnership forward, the Indian students who hosted South Korean students at their homes will be visiting their counterparts in South Korea from March 26 to 30, 2019, wherein they will be staying at their homes. The entire visit will be orchestrated by the Manthan and Aerum school together.

“The exchange programme was a great educational and cultural opportunity for students which would certainly help them in their academic and social development,” said Dugsu Hwang, the vice-principal of the Aerum Middle School.

The exchange program culminated with a formal event which included the exchange of souvenirs and distribution of certificates to the Korean students. Poonam Kumar Mendiratta, the principal of The Manthan School said, “There's so much beauty in the two countries. I am happy to see my students collaborating with the students from South Korea. Our friendship will grow stronger with such collaborations.”